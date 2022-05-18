Easton resident posed as a teenage boy to entice minors to send sexually explicit images, videos

EASTON, Md. — A 34-year-old Easton resident has pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

According to his guilty plea, Angel Gabriel Arroyo-Angelino admitted he pretended to be a teenage boy (Elias Garcia) online, in order to induce minor girls to produce and send to him, sexually explicit images and videos of themselves.

He said he used an alias from December 24, 2017 through September 11, 2018 before the social media platform became aware of his misconduct in May of 2018 and terminated his account.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was alerted and investigators at the Easton Police Department obtained a series of search warrants for online and phone accounts associated with the “Elias Garcia” persona, as well as a search warrant to search his home.

While executing the search warrant, detectives found a white envelope with a $50 bill addressed to a 12-year-old girl and Victim #3’s name was handwritten in the area where “sender” information is customarily placed.

They also found a cellphone that also had sexually explicit content of minors on it.

Arroyo faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a maximum of life in prison for enticement and coercion of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.