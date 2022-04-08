Watch
Eastern Shore man charged with robbery, murder in Delaware

AP
18-year-old Josiah Garrison of Denton, MD (right) and 21-year-old Ramon Duker (left)
Posted at 4:46 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 16:46:00-04

DENTON, Md. — An 18-year-old man from the Eastern Shore is one of two people accused of robbing and fatally shooting a victim in Delaware early Thursday morning.

Delaware State Police said Josiah Garrison, 18, of Denton, and Ramon Duker, 21, of Millsboro, Del., have been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, kidnapping, and related charges.

The suspects allegedly got in an altercation with a 49-year-old man at about 12:24 a.m. April 27 on Laurel Road in Laurel, Del., then robbed and shot him. They then allegedly ordered an acquaintance of the victim at gunpoint to drive them away.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, after being found shot in the driveway; he has not been identified yet.

The two suspects were found later that afternoon, after they went to a Lewes, Del., hospital for an injury that Garrison suffered. Troopers arrested them there.

Both were ordered held on $1.15 million cash bond.

