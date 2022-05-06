Earrings from Annapolis jeweler has wild ride to performer Lizzo to wear at Met Gala

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — It is high noon in Annapolis on Monday.

A ding on the computer means another email at Zachary’s Jewelers off Main Street.

Constance Polamalu, the COO of the store, reads the email:

Hi Constance,

Happy Monday and hope you had a great weekend! Kindly reaching out as Jason Rembert reached out to us about jewelry to dress LIzzo for tonight and they were interested in your Nifo earrings.

Is there any way possible for you to (send) these to use today?

ABSOLUTELY NO WORRIES IF NOT

Well, before Constance can type in the second T in unfortunately, she walks over to seek advice.

“Do you think I can get earrings to the Met Gala?”

Her co-worker responds, “Ahhhh yeah.”

So, Constance reached into the case and out comes a pair of Birthright Foundry earrings.

Constance can’t go because she has two small children.

In the store at the time was Jeremy Baker.

He’s in getting a family heirloom updated.

He hears the commotion and gets online to find an Amtrak train ride to New York.

Constance’s sister in-law, Taele, takes the ride.

However, the train is delayed.

She finally gets out of the Moynihan Train Hall at 5:10 p.m. She has five minutes to the earring handoff.

She gets in an Uber. But the Uber gets lost. Then the road is closed.

Taele hops out and runs seven blocks, only to pass Lizzo’s people.

She then makes a U-turn and they connect.

You can see the pictures of the earrings on Lizzo when she is playing her flute at the Met Gala.