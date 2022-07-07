Early voting for Gubernatorial Primary begins

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — Early voting for the 2022 Primary Election begins this Thursday, July 7, and continues through Thursday, July 14. Early voting runs each day during that period, including Saturday and Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A complete list of early voting centers for the Primary Election is available online (Spanish version). Following the recent redistricting process, county district, state legislative district and congressional district information – as well as polling place information – for some registered voters has changed. For this reason, it is important that all registered voters confirm their current district and polling place information online or by calling or visiting the office of their local board of elections.

Eligible Marylanders may register to vote in-person during early voting and on Primary Election Day, July 19. Voters can register to vote and vote early at any early voting center in the county in which they reside.

Voters wishing to register to vote and vote in person on Primary Election Day – July 19 – may do so at their polling place.

Those who wish to cast their ballots by mail or via one of Maryland’s 288 ballot drop boxes must request a mail-in ballot from the State Board of Elections or their local board of elections. Requests for a mail-in ballot for the Primary Election must be received by July 12, 2022.

Each of Maryland’s 288 ballot boxes are available for use until July 19 at 8 p.m. Voters can return their mail-in ballots using any official ballot box in their county of residence. A complete list of ballot box locations is available online (Spanish version).

The local boards of elections continue to look for voters to serve as election judges. Interested voters can learn more and apply here.