Early voters get last chance to cast ballot before Election Day

KENT ISLAND, Md. — Polls close for early voters Thursday.

Mail-in and in-person voting will then be available for ballot casters.

“It's within the realm of normal for a gubernatorial primary. We've had over 125,000 voters vote through yesterday, which is not an insignificant number," said Nikki Charlson, State Board of Elections.

The numbers are a little different to compare in previous years because now we have so many different ways to vote than we have had in the past.

“Friday is the deadline if you want a mail-in ballot, if you want to do that electronically," Charlson said.

For early voting, we've been used to going to any early voting center in your county, but for Election Day, to vote in person, it will be a little different.

“On Election Day, you want to go to the polling place assigned to your address, that's were your ballot will be and so we want you to go to the polling place associated with your address," Charlson said. "So you should have received a card in the mail telling you where your polling place is or you can go to our website to tell you where your polling place is for your address.”

"If you happen to go to the wrong polling place, the election judge will help you out. They'll help you vote or tell you where to go," Charlson said.

If you miss the deadline to request your mail-in ballot electronically, you still have a chance.

“From now all the way through 8 pm on election day you can get a mail in ballot at the local board of election offices. So you can go in person and get your form and fill it in right then and there," Charlson said.

If you do that, you must put it in a ballot box by 8 pm or have it post marked by 8 pm on Election Day.

If you’re in line at a voting center or at a ballot box by 8 p.m. you can still vote.