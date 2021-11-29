Early morning attempted ATM theft being investigated by Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating another attempted ATM theft this time in the 5400 block of Harford Road.

According to police, officers responded to a silent alarm at the CVS on Harford Road.

When officers arrived, they found a van backed through the front glass doors of the store and the vehicle still running.

The vehicle was unoccupied.

The ATM located just inside the glass doors shows signs of an attempted break-in, but the cash inside appeared to still be secure.

The abandoned van had heavy damage and downed wheels and was unable to move and was stolen from a nearby residential area.

Citywide robbery detectives assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Robbery detectives at 410-366-6341.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.