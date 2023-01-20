Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Eagles coming to Baltimore for their Hotel California tour

Hotel California tour
CFG Bank arena
Hotel California tour
Posted at 6:20 AM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 06:20:31-05

BALTIMORE — An American rock band is coming to Baltimore this spring.

The Eagles have a stop of on their Hotel California tour at CFG bank arena, formerly known as the Royal Farms Arena.

The show is April 8th.

Tickets go on sale next Friday at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices