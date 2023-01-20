Eagles coming to Baltimore for their Hotel California tour

BALTIMORE — An American rock band is coming to Baltimore this spring.
The Eagles have a stop of on their Hotel California tour at CFG bank arena, formerly known as the Royal Farms Arena.
The show is April 8th.
Tickets go on sale next Friday at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets here.
📣 JUST ANNOUNCED: Eagles are bringing their— CFG Bank Arena (@CFGBankArena) January 19, 2023
2023 Hotel California Tour to the CFG Bank Arena on Saturday, April 8! 🎸
🎫 ON SALE: NEXT Friday 1/27 at 10AM | For ticket information🎟️: https://t.co/wOnLgfFBth pic.twitter.com/vfvE1kCRBX