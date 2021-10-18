'E-Unity' holds hat and glove drive for community children

BALTIMORE — Kids need more than just pens, paper, and backpacks for the school year.

That's why 'E-unity' decided to host a hat, gloves and scarf donation.

It happened this afternoon in Randallstown.

The group says its goal is to give back to the community and make sure kids have everything they need to succeed.

President of 'E-Unity' Regg Hatcher says they've gotten a lot of support in their mission to support children, and that their work is vital.

"We talk about this all the time. Baltimore City, it's a mess right now. Like I said, people need to make sure kids know there is someone looking out for them....Regardless of what type of way you're looking out for them. Just by giving them stuff and talking to them, you don't know whose life you may have changed that day."

The drive is over for today but 'E-Unity' is still accepting donations for new scarves, gloves, hats, or money to ensure each student has what they need for winter.