Dunkin' offering free iced or hot coffee to healthcare workers on National Nurses Day

BALTIMORE — National Nurses Day is on May 6.

With COVID-19 going on for more than a year now, Dunkin' wants to thank those on the front lines during their special day.

That's why on Thursday all healthcare workers visiting their local Dunkin' can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with no purchase necessary.

Not only that, but on Monday local Dunkin' franchisee, Shriji Corporation, is donating 800 donuts and 800 -- $5 gift cards totaling $4,000 to Howard County General Hospital.

Dunkin’ of Baltimore is also planning on donating a combined $1,625 in Dunkin’ gift cards to Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital, St. Agnes Hospital and University of Maryland Rehabilitation and Orthopedic Institute.

An ID is required to get your free coffee. The offer is not valid on mobile orders and is limited to one per guest.

Cold and Nitro Cold Brews are excluded, while Dairy Alternatives such as cold foam, flavors and espresso may be of additional cost.