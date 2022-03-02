Dunkin' offering college scholarships

BALTIMORE — Dunkin' is helping area students pay for college.

The chain is awarding $100,000 in scholarships to students in the D.C. Maryland Virginia area.

In all Dunkin' will hand out 40 $2,500 scholarships.

Applications are being accepted through April 15th.

To apply You must be a high school senior or a current college undergrad living in one of these Maryland counties: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Harford, Howard, Kent, Queen Anne's, or Talbot.