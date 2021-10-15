Dunkin’ Donuts & the Baltimore Ravens celebrate Purple Friday with pep rally

JESSUP, Md. — On Friday, Dunkin’ Donuts teamed up with the Baltimore Ravens to celebrate Purple Friday at its Jessup location.

From 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., guests were invited to enjoy an appearance from Ravens mascot, Poe, the Ravens cheerleaders and the Marching Ravens pep band. Guests were also able to enjoy The Dunkin’ prize wheel, Ravens car stenciling and so much more.

In addition to what's above, guests can also enjoy Dunkin’s Purple Friday offer where DD Perks Members receive a Free Classic Donut with any coffee purchase.

The Dunkin’ Purple Friday’s offer is valid for DD Perks members every Friday throughout the Ravens regular season.