Dundalk Walmart reopens after suspicious object caused evacuation

Charles Krupa/AP
FILE - A Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Posted at 3:56 PM, May 31, 2021
DUNDALK, Md. — A Walmart in Dundalk is open again after police were called to investigate a suspicious package.

Just after 7:30am officers were called to the store on North Point Boulevard after a manager found a suspicious object.

Police ordered the store to evacuate and temporarily close until they could confirm the object was safe.

The department’s Hazardous Devices Team ultimately determined it was not hazardous and reopened the store.

There is no word on what the object was or how it ended up in the store.

