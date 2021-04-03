Dundalk Walmart closed until Monday for cleaning

DUNDALK, md. — Walmart's Dundalk location will be closed until Monday, April 5 at 7 a.m.

The company will third party cleaning crews to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

Tomorrow, April 4, associates will restock shelves and prep the store to reopen on Monday.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Monday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves," says a representative for the store.

Find out more about what Walmart is doing to prevent the spread of Covid-19 here.