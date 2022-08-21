Watch Now
Dundalk vacant house fire under investigation

Posted at 11:27 AM, Aug 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-21 11:27:35-04

DUNDALK — A known vacant home is under investigation after it caught fire on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

According to Baltimore County Fire Department, the call came in for a fire in the 7000 block of Brentwood Avenue in Dundalk at 6:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, the structure was well ingulfed in flames. Crews attacked the fire and the fire was extinguished soon after.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.

The fire is under investigation of the FID (Fire Investigation Division)

