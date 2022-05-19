Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dundalk High School teacher accused of assaulting two students, police say more victims possible

classroom
Elizabeth Ruiz
classroom
Posted at 12:05 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 12:08:12-04

DUNDALK, Md. — A teacher at Dundalk High School is accused of assaulting two students back in February.

Baltimore County Police on Thursday announced second-degree assault charges against 30-year-old Andrew L Rader.

According to the Dundalk High website, Rader is the chairman of the school's art department.

Online court records show Rader has already been released on a $3,500 unsecured bond. He's due back in court July 12.

Other details are limited at this time, but detectives are currently seeking other possible victims.

Anyone with more information is asked to police at 410-887-7720.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019