Dundalk High School teacher accused of assaulting two students, police say more victims possible

DUNDALK, Md. — A teacher at Dundalk High School is accused of assaulting two students back in February.

Baltimore County Police on Thursday announced second-degree assault charges against 30-year-old Andrew L Rader.

According to the Dundalk High website, Rader is the chairman of the school's art department.

Online court records show Rader has already been released on a $3,500 unsecured bond. He's due back in court July 12.

Other details are limited at this time, but detectives are currently seeking other possible victims.

Anyone with more information is asked to police at 410-887-7720.