Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dunbar High School to release early due to a gas leak

Water main breaks cancel after school activities at four Baltimore County Schools
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Caiaimage/Sam Edwards
<p>Classroom sits empty due to school closure. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)</p>
Water main breaks cancel after school activities at four Baltimore County Schools
Posted at 12:40 PM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 12:42:29-04

BALTIMORE — Paul Laurence Dunbar High School is releasing early today due to a gas leak.

Parents are advised to pick up their students at the National Academy Foundation.

Credit Recovery registration at Dunbar will resume tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019