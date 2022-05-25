Dunbar High School to release early due to a gas leak

BALTIMORE — Paul Laurence Dunbar High School is releasing early today due to a gas leak.
Parents are advised to pick up their students at the National Academy Foundation.
Credit Recovery registration at Dunbar will resume tomorrow.
