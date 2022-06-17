Watch
Dump-truck driver flees after fatal crash at I-695 work zone

Posted at 2:58 PM, Jun 17, 2022
WOODLAWN, Md. — A dump-truck driver in a I-695 work zone fled the scene of a fatal accident last night, said Maryland State Police.

The driver fled after a Milford Mill motorcyclist was killed while trying to stop the motorcycle to avoid hitting the dump truck.

It happened at 11:45 p.m. June 16, on the outer loop of I-695 at the I-70 exit, where two lanes were closed for paving operations.

Investigators believe the dump truck was pulling out of the work zone, when the motorcyclist - 46-year-old Khary Tier Williams - was behind the truck. The victim laid the motorcycle down to avoid hitting the dump truck, and was struck. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been riding a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle.

The dump-truck driver has not been found yet, and the investigation is ongoing.

