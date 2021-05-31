Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens ceremony honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice

TIMMONIUM, Md. — Dozens of Memorial Day celebrations will take place across Maryland on this Monday.

One of those is the 54th annual Memorial Day ceremony at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Baltimore County.

It's a huge ceremony which brings people from all across the state to honor people who lost their lives while serving their country.

Last year's ceremony could only be watched online, but this year the public will be welcome to attend once again.

The observance will include a wreath placement, tributes to those lost, Taps, and a 21-gun salute.

Per Memorial Day protocol, the American flag will be flown at half-staff from sunrise until noon.

The ceremony itself honors the following six service members with ties to Maryland who were lost within the last two years, as well as all men and women of the armed forces who have paid the highest price in defense of the United States.

*Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman, United States Marine Corps, age 43, died on April 8, 2019.

*First Lt. Hugh C. McDowell, United States Marine Corps, age 24, died on May 9, 2019.

*Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, United States Navy, age 23, Died December 6, 2019, one of three victims in the Naval Air Station Pensacola shooting.

*Major Moises A. Navas, United States Marine Corps, age 34, was one of two marines killed by enemy forces during the U.S.-led Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, March 8, 2020.

*Sgt. 1st Class John David Randolph Hilty, United States Army, age 44, died in Iraq on March 30, 2020 in a non-combat incident.

*First Lt. Dax Conrad, United States Army, age 26, died on October 16, 2020 after battling medical complications that arose while conducting training to earn the expert infantry badge.

Monday's ceremony will be open to the public. Viewers also can watch it lived streamed starting at 10:00 a.m on the Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens' website, or Facebook page.

