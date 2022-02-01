Dulaney, Owings Mills high schools honored for gender diversity in AP classes

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Dulaney and Owings Mills high schools have been honored for gender diversity in AP computer science principles classes for 2020-2021 from College Board.

The award honors the schools for having 50 percent or more female test takers in the AP course or a percentage of female test takers equaling or exceeding the percentage of females attending the school.

“We are so proud of Dulaney and Owings Mills high schools for the work they have done to promote their Advanced Placement computer science classes to students of all genders,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams. “Our school system is committed to broadening opportunities for all students and encouraging them expand their visions for the future.”

The computer science principles course is taught by Wanda Brown, Damon George, and Michael Malafarina at Dulaney High and Rochelle Harley at Owings Mills High.