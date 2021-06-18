DTLR installs basketball shoe-inspired mural on storefront in East Baltimore in honor of Juneteenth

BALTIMORE — On Friday, DTLR teamed up with former NFL player Aaron Maybin to install a mural at DTLR’s store on Monument Street in East Baltimore.

The mural, which was painted on Friday in honor of Juneteenth, is inspired by the re-release of an iconic basketball and streetwear shoe called FORUM.

This nostalgic shoe is being released from the vault and promotes an open forum for all voices and communities.

The muralist, Aaron Maybin, is a former NFL player and Baltimore native who returned to the city as a Baltimore City school teacher to pursue his passion for art, activism and education.

In addition to the mural, DTLR will be sponsoring a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in collaboration with City of Gods. The celebration, which will be held at 1118 Hollins Street, will feature a variety of speakers, vendors and food.

DTLR is celebrating Juneteenth and bringing awareness to the holiday in the cities and communities that it serves across the U.S. In addition to sponsoring events, DTLR is promoting the signing of the petition to make Juneteenth a national holiday.