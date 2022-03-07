DTLR HBCU scholarship

Watch
Posted at 12:59 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 12:59:14-05

DTLR, an area shoe and retail company, wants to help some students pay for college.

They're holding their second annual HBCU scholarship program.

The program pays for five $2,000 scholarships.

To qualify, students have to have a 2.5 GPA.

Other considerations include academic performance, demonstrated leadership, and participation in school and community activities, work experience, a statement of career and educational goals and objectives, unusual personal or family circumstances and an online recommendation.

The company is taking applications online through April 7.

