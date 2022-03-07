DTLR HBCU scholarship

DTLR, an area shoe and retail company, wants to help some students pay for college.

They're holding their second annual HBCU scholarship program.

The program pays for five $2,000 scholarships.

To qualify, students have to have a 2.5 GPA.

Other considerations include academic performance, demonstrated leadership, and participation in school and community activities, work experience, a statement of career and educational goals and objectives, unusual personal or family circumstances and an online recommendation.

The company is taking applications online through April 7.