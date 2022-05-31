Drug trafficker sentenced to life in federal prison for murder and gun charges

BALTIMORE — Sydni Frazier or "Junior Boss," of Baltimore, was sentenced to life in federal prison.

Some of the charges include possession of a firearm, conspiracy to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin and possession of firearms by a felon.

Frazier was convicted by a federal jury on March 3, 2020.

Evidence presented at the trial showed that between at least 2014 and 2017, Frazier conspired with members of the MMP gang to distribute narcotics.

MMP controlled large parts of Northwest Baltimore City and parts of Baltimore County, including Forest Park, Windsor Mill, Gwynn Oak, Howard Park and Woodlawn.

The gang's drug shop was in the 5200 block of Windsor Mill Road and it frequently attracted drug customers.

Further evidence revealed that on August 10, 2016, Frazier and his associates kidnapped, robbed and murdered Ricardo Johnson. Johnson was abducted around 2:30 a.m. as he was returning home to his apartment in the 1100 block of West Lanvale Street in Baltimore.

Less than four hours later, his body was found in the back of a stolen minivan parked next to the light rail tracks. Johnson had been bound by the wrists and ankles, blindfolded and shot over twenty times. The killers also attempted to set the van on fire before running from the scene.

After the body was found, Baltimore Police attempted to stop Frazier for riding an illegal dirt bike in the 2100 block of Tucker Lane. He fled, but in doing so, he left behind his backpack and the gloves he was wearing. The backpack contained two cell phones and two loaded 9mm caliber handguns. Both guns were a ballistic match the cases found at the murder scene.

All 26 defendants charged in this case have been convicted and sentenced, with the gang leader, Dante Bailey, being sentenced to life in prison.

Most of the other defendants received between 14 and 30 years in federal prison.