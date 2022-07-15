Drop-off locations are now open in Harford County to help residents clean up debris from Tuesday's storm.

Tree material will be accepted at seven different locations across the county:

Edgewood Recreation Park/Cunion Field – 1702 Trimble Road, Edgewood

Fallston Recreation Complex – 1707 Fallston Road, Fallston

Tollgate Residential Yard Trim Acceptance Facility – 703 N. Tollgate Road, Bel Air

Harford Mulch & Compost Facility – 3139 Scarboro Road, Street

Rutledge Park – 3973 Norrisville Road, Jarrettsville

Churchville Recreation Complex – 3023 Level Road, Churchville

Chapel Road Park – 2029 Chapel Road, Havre de Grace

They are open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

All locations are for Harford County residents only. Commercial customers must use the Harford Mulch & Compost Facility in Street.

The maximum size of storm debris that will be accepted is 12 inches in diameter and 6 feet long; residents will have to load the material into dumpsters at the drop-off locations.

It is free to drop-off debris but proof of Harford County residency will be required.

“This was one of the worst summer storms to hit Harford County,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “We wanted to help by giving residents places to drop off fallen branches and other yard debris close to home.”

Harford County also regularly accepts yard trim from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations: