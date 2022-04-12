Drivers weigh in as gas tax holiday bound to expire this weekend

BALTIMORE — The questions once asked are coming back to mind for drivers across the state.

“Gotta make that decision: where you gonna go? When are you going to go? How much you’re going to fill up where you gonna go to fill up,” said one driver

As lawmakers wrapped up the regular session of the General Assembly, they voted to leave relief at the pump behind.

Delegate Brenda Thiam proposed legislation that would extend the pause on the state gas tax another 45 days ultimately saving drivers 36 per gallon for regular gas at the pump.

However, it was shot down.

"The argument was really that we just cant afford it that enough had been done for Marylanders to help us at the gas pump. Its too costly it would be and additional 45 days would be another multi-million dollar money that we would have to take away from the budget,” Thiam told WMAR2 News.

Gov. Hogan signs emergency gas bill tax

Another driver said he is not a fan of that opposing argument.

“They can go pound sand. They shouldn't be in there. They don't care about us they don't care about you and I. If they cared about us you think they would've reinstated that? Yea they would've said look. They're squeezing us for every dime we've got,” he said.

While others, like Caleb Pallaria, who travels to and from Maryland aren't really moved at all comparing Maryland's lower gas prices to other states.

“In New Jersey, you're way over $4. It's crazy. You're looking for anything below $4.15," Pallaria said.

For those living on fixed incomes, mainly retirement, they say every little bit of help they can get counts for something.

“We have to watch what we spend and don't want to spend too much on gas. and gas prices have gone up so much in the past year due to the cost of inflation so anything the government can do to keep it down is fine with me,” Alan Jonas said.

Thiam said that despite the absence of a second move for relief in the General Assembly, she still has hope it's not completely out of the question.

"I'm not giving up. I'm going to wait until the 11th hour and maybe Governor Hogan will do something at the last minute before the 16th. We'll see. I'm hopeful,” the delegate said.

If nothing is done on the state level the gas holiday tax will expire Saturday.