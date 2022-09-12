Drivers can expect a new speed camera on I-95 south in Harford County

Watch Now
<p>A camera is mounted high to catch speeders. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 11:06 AM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 11:06:35-04

BEL AIR, Md. — Drivers can soon expect to see a new speed camera set up on I-95 south in Harford County.

Starting September 19, the Maryland Transportation Authority will place the camera inside a construction zone near Mountain Road (MD 152).

Speeding tickets won't be issued until October 10, following a 21-day warning period.

Signs leading up to the work zone will also remind drivers of the cameras coming up, with a trailer showing current speeds.

Once in full effect, citations will include $40 fines mailed to the owner of the vehicle in violation.

The posted speed limit in the area is 65 mph.

Construction in the area began in May 2021 between MD 43 (White Marsh Boulevard) and Mountain Road in order to extend electronic toll lanes. The extension to Mountain Road is expected to open by the end of 2024.

