Driver sought in hit and run accident in Curtis Bay

CURTIS BAY, Md. — It sounded like an explosion outside the C-Mart on Fort Smallwood Road in Curtis Bay, but it turned out to be the sound of metal on metal.

“I just came outside and I saw the guy was laying over there,” said the store manager, Bilal But. “The motor bike was over there. Crush parts. The cops came and the ambulance came, the helicopter… it was a very bad accident.”

The 21-year-old motorcyclist from Pasadena was heading south on Fort Smallwood and a Nissan Altima was heading north, both with a green light, when police say the car attempted to make a left turn on hilltop road directly into the path of the oncoming bike.

“The motorcyclist that was ejected from that vehicle sustained serious, life-threatening injuries. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment,” said Marc Limansky of the Anne Arundel County Police Department. “The Altima fled the scene. Now, detectives located that vehicle a short distance away without the driver.”

Police have learned who the vehicle is registered to, but have not yet located them to see who may have been behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

It was not reported stolen.

The only thing certain at this point is that witnesses are amazed the victim, so badly injured, survived the crash.

“Everybody thought he was dead at that time. Everybody,” recalled But. “I prayed to God like, ‘God, bless him’, you know?”