Driver killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Harford County

ABINGDON, Md. — A driver has died after a tractor-trailer crashed into his car, on Route 24 in Abingdon in Harford County.

According to a preliminary investigation, troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to the scene at 245pm. A tractor trailer crashed into a Chrysler. The male driver and lone occupant of the Chrysler was taken to the hospital, where he died. Updates to follow. @MDSHA @MDSP — MD State Police (@MDSP) April 21, 2022

Maryland State Police said troopers responded at about 2:45 p.m. to Route 24 at Route 7, where a tractor-trailer crashed into a Chrysler.

#jmvfc8 is on scene of an MVC on MD24 at MD7/Philadelphia Rd. One patient is in critical condition. EMS is transporting them to the hospital.@MDSP has MD24 CLOSED in both directions. Utilize another route. #HarfordTraffic pic.twitter.com/3ZkPnkbFvn — Joppa-Magnolia VFC (@jmvfc8) April 21, 2022

The male driver of the Chrysler, who was the only person in the car, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

