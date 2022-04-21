Watch
Driver killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Harford County

Posted at 4:56 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 16:56:56-04

ABINGDON, Md. — A driver has died after a tractor-trailer crashed into his car, on Route 24 in Abingdon in Harford County.

Maryland State Police said troopers responded at about 2:45 p.m. to Route 24 at Route 7, where a tractor-trailer crashed into a Chrysler.

The male driver of the Chrysler, who was the only person in the car, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

This is a breaking story. Stay with us for updates.

