Driver hospitalized after crashing car through Frederick doctor's office

FREDERICK, Md. — A driver is in the hospital after crashing their car through a doctor's office in Frederick on Monday.

It happened at Frederick Pediatric Associates, located at 87 Thomas Johnson Drive.

The driver's injuries are reportedly non-life threatening.

Current Incident : 87 Thomas Johnson Dr, Frederick Pediatric Associates | car into building | 1 adult driver, transported with non life threatening injuries | ATR Team is on the scene shoring up the building | extended presence in the area | Thomas Johnson Dr is open both ways pic.twitter.com/6ATSYHDOTG — FrederickCounty Fire (@FCDFRS) June 6, 2022

It's unclear how the driver ended up colliding into the building.

Traffic on Thomas Johnson Drive was not impacted.

Crews are working to make sure the building is safe to reenter.