Driver dies after striking tree in Woodbine Wednesday

WOODBINE, Md. — A driver died Wednesday night after crashing into a tree in Woodbine.

Police say Samuel Wayne Bowman Jr. was driving on Frederick Road when he suddenly lost control of his Honda Accord, and struck a tree.

The 62-year-old resident of New Windsor died on scene.

A passenger with Bowman at the time was also hospitalized with serious injuries.

It's unclear how or why Bowman's vehicle left the roadway.

Portions of Frederick Road were closed for approximately four hours following the incident.