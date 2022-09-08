Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver dies after striking tree in Woodbine Wednesday

deadly crash.jpg
File
deadly crash.jpg
Posted at 9:51 AM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 10:10:46-04

WOODBINE, Md. — A driver died Wednesday night after crashing into a tree in Woodbine.

Police say Samuel Wayne Bowman Jr. was driving on Frederick Road when he suddenly lost control of his Honda Accord, and struck a tree.

The 62-year-old resident of New Windsor died on scene.

A passenger with Bowman at the time was also hospitalized with serious injuries.

It's unclear how or why Bowman's vehicle left the roadway.

Portions of Frederick Road were closed for approximately four hours following the incident.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019