ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A deadly fiery crash Wednesday morning in Ellicott City.

It happened around 4:45am on Route 29 near the I-70 east ramp.

Police said a driver in a Nissan Rouge lost control and struck a pole causing the vehicle to catch fire.

Upon impact, the car caught fire killing the driver.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Police have since opened back up a portion of the ramp to I-70 east that had been closed following the crash.