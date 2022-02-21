Driver crashes stolen car after leading police on chase from Pennsylvania through Maryland

BALTIMORE — A police pursuit of a stolen car out of New York City ends in a crash in Baltimore County.

It all started in York, Pennsylvania when a State Trooper there saw a car failing to yield on I-83 at the Loganville exit.

Turns out the car was stolen.

The trooper tried pulling over the driver but they fled into Maryland.

Police gave chase until the driver crashed the car in the area of York Road and Ridgebrook Road in Baltimore County.

The driver was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained from the crash. Police expect several charges to be filed.

