Driver accused of hitting State Trooper and leaving the scene in Joppa

JOPPA, Md. — A 68-year-old driver from Joppa is in custody after allegedly hitting a Maryland State Trooper and leaving the scene.
It happened Thursday around 9am on the southbound side of Mountain Road, just shy of I-95.
Police say the trooper was conducting a commercial vehicle inspection on the shoulder, when she was struck by a GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by Lawrence Barnes.
Another trooper on scene witnessed the hit and run, and located Barnes driving about half-a-mile from the scene between Routes 7 and 40.
He was pulled over and arrested.
The trooper was flown by helicopter to Shock Trauma. There is no word on her condition.