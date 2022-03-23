Drive for the homeless provides numerous items for those in need

BALTIMORE — Clean socks and a pair of shoes are things we might take for granted.

Today, the drinking driver monitor employees held a drive to collect those items for people in need.

That's what's good to know.

Here's a look at all the goods that people donated.

One of the women behind the drive, Sharon Garrett, says she's donated food, clothes, toiletries and more to homeless people.

But recently, a woman in need asked her if she had any extra shoes.

Garrett said that's how she knew she needed to collect and distribute the foot ware.

"This elderly lady asked me, "Do you have any shoes?," and I did not have shoes at the time. So I looked down at her feet and said, "That is a need." it was fate...It was her looking out there and saying, "Is there anyone who has shoes to give us?" and that's what I did. I just asked for shoes," said Garrett.

The group is going to feed the homeless and hand out the shoes and socks downtown this weekend.