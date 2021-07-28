Dr. weighs in on Lamar Jackson's second COVID diagnosis

BALTIMORE — This is the second time Jackson has tested positive for COVID.

We're going in focus on Lamar Jackson's positive test with with Dr. Jonathan Thierman of Lifebridge Health.

He says while it's possible to get COVID twice... It's unlikely.

He says it only happens in a low percentage of cases.

As for Lamar... He says there are three different reasons he tested positive... Even though he already had the virus.

Jackson has not said if he has gotten a COVID vaccine or not.

In June he declined to say one way or the other, calling the decision a personal choice.