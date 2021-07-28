Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dr. weighs in on Lamar Jackson's second COVID diagnosis

items.[0].videoTitle
What are the odds of Lamar Jackson getting COVID twice?
Posted at 6:01 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 18:01:47-04

BALTIMORE — This is the second time Jackson has tested positive for COVID.

We're going in focus on Lamar Jackson's positive test with with Dr. Jonathan Thierman of Lifebridge Health.

He says while it's possible to get COVID twice... It's unlikely.

He says it only happens in a low percentage of cases.

As for Lamar... He says there are three different reasons he tested positive... Even though he already had the virus.

Jackson has not said if he has gotten a COVID vaccine or not.

In June he declined to say one way or the other, calling the decision a personal choice.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019