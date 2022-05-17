Dr. Anthony Fauci to deliver Keynote Address at University of Maryland, Baltimore graduation

BALTIMORE — Dr. Anthony Fauci will deliver the Keynote Address at the University of Maryland, Baltimore graduation ceremony Thursday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden, will address the graduating class of 2022, which includes future nurses, doctors, and pharmacists who played a critical role in patient care and vaccine research and development during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“His keynote speech will be an excellent send off to congratulate and inspire these graduates as they enter the professional fields of medicine, healthcare, and research,” University of Maryland, Baltimore said in a statement.

The following schools have graduates at this commencement ceremony: University of Maryland School of Medicine, University of Maryland School of Nursing, University of Maryland School of Pharmacy, University of Maryland School of Dentistry, University of Maryland School of Social Work, University of Maryland School of Law, University of Maryland Graduate School.

The ceremony starts at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 19 at the Chesapeake Employers Arena in Baltimore.