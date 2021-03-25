Dozens of Baltimore County seniors vaccinated in their home

TOWSON, Md. — Enterprise Community Development held another clinic at one of its senior living communities Wednesday.

On Monday, 100 residents were vaccinated in Rosedale. On Wednesday, 70 were vaccinated at Park View at Towson, including resident Bobbie Ross.

Ross had COVID-19 in December and was sick for a couple of weeks. Ross got her second dose Wednesday.

“It's a good thing. You know, we vaccinate our children early in life. If you do that, you should do this,” said Ross.

ECD says it hopes to host clinics at 100 of its properties to reach more than 3,600 senior residents. They expect to hold nearly 45 clinics by the end of March. They've already held clinics in Catonsville, Fullerton, Dundalk, Annapolis, and Richmond, VA.

