BALTIMORE — An investigation is underway after 32 Baltimore City Department of Transportation vehicles were vandalized.

A police spokeswoman said the cars were damaged overnight October 16 while parked in a lot along the 400 Block of Guilford Avenue.

Four of the cars had broken windshields while others were spray painted with graffiti.

Investigators are currently reviewing surveillance footage to track down those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2411.