Dozens brave the cold for free turkey, pie at new Giant in South Baltimore

Photojournalist Erick Ferris
Posted at 8:31 AM, Nov 18, 2022
BALTIMORE — Dozens of people are going home with free turkey and pie this Thanksgiving.

The first 500 customers at the new Giant Food on East Fort Avenue in South Baltimore were given the freebies.

The store opened at 6 a.m., but there was a line wrapped around the store long beforehand.

The Giant location is in the location of the former Shoppers store.

