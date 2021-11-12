Watch
Dozen guns seized, eight charged in takedown of alleged Baltimore Co. biker gang

Posted at 11:46 AM, Nov 12, 2021
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Police say they've recovered a dozen guns and charged eight people over their alleged ties to a biker gang.

Officials are calling the gang an outlaw organization, responsible for a number of violent crimes in the Baltimore Metropolitan Region.

The arrests and gun seizures are said to be the culmination a month's long tri-county investigation.

Of the firearms collected, three are considered ghost guns.

Below is a list of accused gang members charged.

· 42-year-old Shaun A. Grazuties

· 23-year-old Dylan M. Conley

· 36-year-old Joseph Liam

· 33-year-old Mitchell B. Frost

· 32-year-old Tyler E. Dejonge

· 51-year-old Lawrence E. Sabin

· 31-year-old Joseph R. Liggett

· 29-year-old Michail D. Nikolettos

