Doula manager at GBMC offers suggestions to help with giving birth

BALTIMORE — Choosing the right place to give birth is an important part of the process, whether you're a first-time parent or expanding your family.

This morning on the WMAR-2 News Facebook page, we had a discussion with Lanie Dowell, the parent education and Doula Manager at GBMC.

She spoke about the classes and services they offer at the hospital, like breast-feeding, infant CPR and post-partum support groups.

Dowell says her biggest advice to parents is not to come up with a birthing plan, but rather an idea of how they would like things to go because plans can always change.

"And flexibility is the number one word to come in with in labor and delivery, being open minded and flexible and understanding that intervention is not a bad word, it can be a good word, it can be a necessity. It can be something that we just have to accept and understand and move forward with," said Dowell.

Dowell says it's also important for parents to focus on the first three months following the birth, to make sure they are in a good mental and emotional state.

You can find the full discussion below: