Double the celebration: Anne Arundel County to have two days of Juneteenth events

ANNAPOLIS — Juneteenth is a nationwide celebration.

The official holiday is Sunday, June 19.

Most places will honor those celebrations this weekend, with events planned.

Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Annapolis City and Anne Arundel County, and other government workers in the area will have a holiday on Monday.

County executive Stuart Pittman decided to have another weekend celebration for Juneteenth this year.

“Last year was the first year for this and it was huge,” Pittman said.

Anne Arundel County will have a two-day festival on Friday and Saturday. That includes Annapolis City as well.

One of the highlights will be a parade Saturday starting at noon.

Local artists and performers will gather and will march to Maryland Hall and that's where the festival will begin.

“The parade will start here at city dock and will go up Main St. and it will go out West Street and end up at Maryland Hall,” said Erik Evans, the Executive Director of the Downtown Annapolis partnership. “The festival will have music and food and fireworks and it will be a fun day.”

There will be two stages for music at the festival.

The main parking garage in Annapolis is under construction.

There are some great alternatives to help.

“Plenty of parking at the stadium, The Navy stadium,” Evans said. “You can park there for $5 all day and take a free shuttle down to the parade or festival.”