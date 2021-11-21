Double shooting reported Friday afternoon in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, Md. — Police are investigating a double shooting that reportedly happened Friday afternoon in Nottingham.

Officers got the call around 4pm in the area of Whitelaw Place for shots fired.

Later, two victims believed to be tied to the shooting were located in the 5800 block of Belair Road in Baltimore City.

Police did not release any update on their condition, or information on what may have led to the incident.

Anyone with information can call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

