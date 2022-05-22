Watch
Double shooting leaves 10-year-old injured in Southeast Baltimore

police tape
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Posted at 11:16 AM, May 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-22 11:24:53-04

BALTIMORE — A 32-year-old woman and 10-year-old boy were both injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Baltimore Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of North Glover Street around 1:13 a.m.

Investigation revealed that unidentified suspects approached the area and started shooting.

The 10-year-old was in the backseat of his parents vehicle when he was struck in the leg.

The 32-year-old is listed in critical but stable condition.

Southeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

