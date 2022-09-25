Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Double shooting kills 1 in Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel police car
(Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)<br/>
<p>An Anne Arundel County police car. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
Anne Arundel police car
Posted at 12:29 PM, Sep 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-25 12:29:00-04

ODENTON, Md.  — A double shooting left one man dead early this morning in Odenton, near Fort Meade.

Anne Arundel County police said they responded at 2:15 a.m. to Annapolis Road near Berger Street.

They found two people shot. A victim, identified only as a man, was killed.

Police say this was a targeted incident. Stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019