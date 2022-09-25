Double shooting kills 1 in Anne Arundel County

ODENTON, Md. — A double shooting left one man dead early this morning in Odenton, near Fort Meade.

Anne Arundel County police said they responded at 2:15 a.m. to Annapolis Road near Berger Street.

Double shooting one fatality in Odenton, AA County, early this morning. (1500 bulk Annapolis Rd. At 2:15 am.)One adult male killed. This was a targeted incident. Detectives still working the case. No further information. — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) September 25, 2022

They found two people shot. A victim, identified only as a man, was killed.

Police say this was a targeted incident. Stay with us for updates.