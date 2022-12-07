Don't give up the ship, Navy grad country singer on the verge of breakthrough

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — What do George Strait, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Chris Nurthen have in common? They all served in the military and three of them are country music superstars, while one is on the verge.

Nurthen graduated from the Naval Academy and came back last week to sing his spirit song, “Don’t Give Up The Ship." He's originally from outside Philly and now he lives in Memphis with his wife and three children.

They run a catering company called “Sweetnur," it was Nurthen's nickname. He and his wife take this food truck out to homes.

He pulls out a stage and sings. Then they serve food.

His dream is to be a Nashville star and the way he writes em and sings em, he is so close to reaching the Grand Ole Opry.

You can find his music on Spotify, Apple, Youtube or on his website.