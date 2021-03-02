Menu

Donate and have a cat or dog from BARCS join your next virtual meeting

BARCS
Posted at 10:27 AM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 10:27:25-05

BALTIMORE — If COVID-19 has taught us one thing, it's how to go about our daily lives virtually.

This especially applies to the workplace.

Now BARCS Animal Shelter has a way to lighten things up.

For a $100 donation, a cat or dog from the shelter will join your company's next video call for 10 minutes.

To register your company and make a donation, click here.

After answering a few quick questions, someone from BARCS will be in touch to schedule the guest appearance.

Please give BARCS one-week's notice when scheduling.

