Donate and have a cat or dog from BARCS join your next virtual meeting

BALTIMORE — If COVID-19 has taught us one thing, it's how to go about our daily lives virtually.

This especially applies to the workplace.

Now BARCS Animal Shelter has a way to lighten things up.

For a $100 donation, a cat or dog from the shelter will join your company's next video call for 10 minutes.

To register your company and make a donation, click here.

After answering a few quick questions, someone from BARCS will be in touch to schedule the guest appearance.

Please give BARCS one-week's notice when scheduling.