Don 'Disco' Harrison receives a citation for his service in the State House

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Why do we call our Don Harrison "Disco"? Well he became a legend in Anne Arundel County spinning records in places like Clarkes and Presto.

And just like that, "Disco's" days at WMAR are winding down.

The Severna Park and College Park grad is retiring from channel 2 after 39 years.

On Tuesday, Governor Larry Hogan, who also calls him Disco, presented a citation to honor his service in the state house.

Disco has been a multi-media journalist covering Governors Hughes, Schafer, Glendening, Ehrlich, O'Malley, and finally Hogan.

"It's been a real honor and a privilege to work with you and get to know you and I wish you the best of luck in your retirement. The LG and I are also retiring so maybe we all could come hang out on the Eastern Shore and go to some happy hours, gonna need something to do," said Governor Hogan.

Disco's response, "Might still need the driver to get us all home."

'Disco' Don Harrison's final day will be in mid February.

He will retire with his wife Lisa on Kent Island.