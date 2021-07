BALTIMORE — For the first time in months the Domino Sugars sign lit up the night sky.

Back in March the company took the neon lights off the 70-year-old sign and began renovations.

In its place, LED lights were installed, mimicking the neon's old look.

The company says souvenirs will be made out some of the letters and the dot from the "Eye" on the sign will head to the "Baltimore museum of industry" down the road