Domino Sugar marks 100 years in Locust Point

BALTIMORE — A big piece of Baltimore business and culture is now 100 years old.

On April 3RD, 1922, The domino sugar Baltimore refinery began operations in Locust Point.

Today representatives were at the Baltimore Museum of Industry celebrating the factory's centennial and honoring workers past and present.

A plant manager with the company says while the milestone and honoring their past is key; they're also looking towards the future.

"So now we're, we're processing 6 million pounds of sugar through the plant on a daily basis. So we're looking for even more ways that we can implement technology so we can take that throughput up even more. So 6 million today may in the next decade be 7 million or 8 million pounds."

Domino sugars is also celebrating their 100th birthday with "Route One Apparel."

The company will sale domino-themed merchandise with a portion of profits going to Baltimore's college bound foundation.

It's a non-profit that provides scholarship money to students in Baltimore City.

You can purchase the new merchandise here.