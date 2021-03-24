Domestic related stabbing in Dundalk leaves woman with life-threatening injuries; suspect charged

DUNDALK — Police are investigating a domestic related assault that left a woman injured.

Just after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Dundalk, officers responded to the 1600 block of Gray Place to investigate a stabbing.

Officers located a woman at the location suffering from multiple stab wounds to her upper body.

She was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed that the victim knew the suspect. Police say the suspect’s identity is being withheld pending formal charges.

On Friday, Baltimore County Police confirmed that 36-year-old Bobby Lee Pittman Jr., of Eurith Ave, is faces criminal charges for this domestic related stabbing.

Pittman has been charged with attempted first degree murder, first and second degree assault and is held on no bond status pending a bail review hearing.

The Baltimore County Police Department reminds the public that if you are a victim of domestic violence and are in immediate danger, please call 911.